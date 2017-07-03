I Warned Alfred Boateng - Kennedy Agyapong Reveals

Related Stories Kennedy Agyapong, who has been on warpaths with his party for recent happenings, has revealed that he personally warned the embattled Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng not to accept the position when it was offered.



‘I remember warning him against the BOST job. You have a big printing press and making huge sums of money…if you had heeded to my calls this nonsense some NPP people are doing to you will not have happened”, he disclosed.



Nonetheless, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand insists that he must not bow to pressures and resign but stay to clear his name since his refusal to do so might affect his public record in the future.



“I have asked him not to resign……he should stay and clear his name because if he does not do that it will affect his public record in the future”, he observed.



According to him, the embattled MD of BOST, must necessarily clear his name over allegation of supervising over the sale of the contaminated petroleum and resign afterwards since elements within the party are pulling strings to bring him down.



Five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery.



It followed what BOST termed as “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which is said to have resulted in GH ¢7 million loss of revenue to the state.



Calls have been intensified for the immediate interdiction of Alfred Obeng Boateng because he is alleged to be complicit in the entire stinky deal.



The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) however says, the controversy over the sale of contaminated fuel is serving no purpose other than to distract from the financial rot overseen by the immediate past BOST Managing Director, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko.



But the Assin Central Constituency lawmaker believes the instigation is from within the party of which Alfred Obeng Boateng is a member as some persons are currently eying his position awaiting his dismissal in order to occupy.



He however warned that this will begin processes of the NPP’s downfall if leaders fail to rise up in arms against the internal bickering and scheming.













