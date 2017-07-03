We Cannot Allow The NPP To Lose The 2020 Elections - Minister

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi North and current Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, has urged party supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to prevent the elephant from suffering the fate of former president Mahama who served only a term in office.



The massive victory of the party she said must be repeated in the next election.



President Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidential election in a historic manner.



The NPP Flagbearer finally secured the presidency after the third time of asking, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama.



The three-time lucky NPP leader polled 5,716,026 to beat incumbent President John Mahama who had 4,713, 277 Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei announced Friday evening.



According to EC statistics, Nana Akufo-Addo recorded 53.85% of the total votes cast as against 44.40 by President Mahama.



Commenting on the victory of the party at a delegates conference in the constituency, the Deputy Regional Minister called on party supporters not to give up but continue preaching the good works of the NPP.



Hon. Sackey said, the party is committed to achieving its campaign promises hence party supporters should continue supporting the president and convince other individuals from other political parties, to join the elephant family.



'The party cannot afford just a term in office and so I will encourage you to continue doing your best, we must win more souls for NPP because we need to win the next polls with more than 2 million votes.



I am saying this because the appointees of Nana Addo are working hard to ensure that we achieve our goals.



The party will not make your efforts go in vain. We will make sure that we create opportunities to get everyone a job.’’ She added: ‘’this victory that we had; we should not make it just a term for the party. We are going to continue and continue for more than 20 years.’’