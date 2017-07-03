Amendment Proposals Flood NPP

John Boadu Related Stories SOME MEMBERS of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are calling for amendment of the party’s constitution to make the document current and progressive ahead of the National Delegates’ Conference this year in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.



Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, who announced this, said he had received various proposals from an array of party members appealing for a package of constitutional changes by delegates who will attend the conference.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE after a donation of consumer products to two orphanages in Kumasi on behalf of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, Mr. Boadu indicated that a document containing the proposed amendments would soon be circulated to the various constituencies for members to know the issues for deliberation.



According to him, some of the proposed amendments border on undefined roles of various executives such as organizers and other interest groups like the Nasara whose relevance in the party cannot be overemphasized.



“This is where the strength of the party is. It is only after this that we can think about opening of nominations for internal contest of party positions,” the NPP acting chief scribe submitted.



Mr John Boadu said that since the party is the mother of the government in power, it ought to provide it (government) with adequate and proportionate support to succeed because the ultimate aim of any political party is to win power and deliver on the mandate.



“We in the party want to ensure that people working in it will be encouraged and motivated to work. Anyone appointed into government will surely come back one day. And therefore, we have to make sure the needed background work is done,” he pointed out.



He added, “The party has structures and reorganization programmes in place. As we speak now almost all the constituencies have conducted delegates’ conferences.



“It is gratifying to note that this has given our members the opportunity to assess, reflect on what they have done and take decisions. That of the regions is coming up. The time table has been given out to them.”



NPP Policy Forum



Mr Boadu disclosed that the party was coming up with a policy forum to ensure ownership of government policies by all and sundry and the ones that require immediate attention.



“We want a situation where there will be proper conversation between the party people and Ghanaians on one hand, and the government on the other to determine the kind of factory needed by the local people and not what government thinks,” Mr. Boadu announced.



According to him, the party wanted the local people to be direct beneficiaries of the ‘one district, one factory’ project, and asserted that that was a programme coming from the party structure.



“We want the party people and Ghanaians as a whole to serve as the bank of knowledge for government,” he stressed.



Change



The NPP acting general secretary stated that change had really taken place in Ghana in the last six months. “The NDC government, led by the late Prof Mills, could not secure the Chinese loan they made so much noise about. But Vice President Bawumia, who went to China on the invitation of the Chinese government, hit a jackpot.



“After putting before them the potential of the nation, the Chinese government is prepared to spend $9 billion for the first time in our history. Look at the $2.2 billion. It has never happened that a single country can raise $ 2.2 billion a day.



“It is the kind of integrity of the leaders the country has. This is what Nana Addo has brought to bear on the nation’s economic management. The man is really in a hurry to lift us from the economic doldrums,” he argued.