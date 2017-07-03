A Plus Declares Intentions To Contest NPP Chairmanship Position

Related Stories Musician and Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame A Plus has disclosed his intentions to contest the party’s Chairmanship position at Gomoa Central in the Central Region.



The Musician in a post on Facebook indicated that he met with executives of the party to declare his intentions and to also seek for their support in order for him to lead the party in that part of the country.



Kwame A Plus openly declared his support for the New Patriotic Party in the lead up to the 2016 elections that saw the National Democratic Congress lose woefully to the National Democratic Congress.



He posted “Yesterday I met with some of the hardworking Gomoa Central NPP Executives. At the meeting I informed them about my plan to contest for the constituency chairmanship position in the upcoming election and other future ambitions…… Thanks to all those who made it to the meeting. I’m looking forward to meeting with those of you who could not make it very soon. #Onestepatatime….. Gomoa Central”.



Kwame A Plus is not the first celebrity in Ghana to declare his political stance and intentions to take up a political position.