PHOTOS: Chairman Wontumi Receives Honary Doctorate Award

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has received an Honorary Doctorate Award for his outstanding performance and contribution to humanity.



The African Gold Award was conferred on him by the Alliance Creativity Community Project International (ACCP), a member of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations at a colourful ceremony held at the Golden Tulip Kumasi City last Sunday.



The African Gold Awards ceremony seeks to honour Africans who have excelled in their various scopes of work.

The inspirational young NPP Regional Chairman is known for his humanitarian service to society and is also credited with the party's outstanding performance in the 2016 elections.



A plaque honouring his performance cited the NPP Regional Chairman 'as a selfess contributor to humanity through his entrepreneurial skills, charity and dedication to the general development of society'.





The hardworking NPP Regional Chairman said "he was very humbled to receive the award and dedicated the honour to Alhaji Adams Mahama, the late Upper East Regional Chairman, Saddick Adams, the NPP member who was killed at the Asawase Constituency and the late Campaign Strategist, Michael Ofori Atta.