Chairman Wontumi Dedicates Award To NPP Fallen Heroes, Party Execs and Footsoldiers

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has dedicated the Honorary Doctorate Award conferred on him by the Alliance Creativity Community Project International (ACCP), a member of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, to the late Upper East Regional Chairman, Alhaji Adams Mahama , Saddick as well as the late NPP Campaign Strategist, Michael Ofori Atta, whose contributions he said, were very critical in his life and that of the party.



He has further dedicated the honour to all party executives at the regional and constituency levels for their hardwork and support which gives him the needed energy and motivation to move on.



Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, however regretted the absence of two most important personalities in his life; the lates Alhaji Adams Saddick and Michael Ofori ATTA, stressing that their absence has left a gaping vaccum in his life which can never be filled.



"I wish my two friends were here with me on this important day in my life; I hope whereever they are Alhaji Adams and Michael will be very glad for me," Chairman Wontumi soberly reflected.



The NPP inspirational Chairman received the Platinum 'Africa Gold Award' for his outstanding performance and good work to humanity at a grand ceremony held at the Golden Tulip Kumasi City on Sunday night.





The African Gold Awards ceremony seeks to honour Africans who have excelled in their various scopes of work. The event was held in collaboration with African Heroes Foundation.



Other notable awardees included the Bantamahene, the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, CEO of DBS Industries and a host of others.





In his acceptance speech, Chairman Wontumi said the award and recognition would spur him on to contribute more towards the development of the society. He therefore commended the organizers, party executives and footsoldiers for their support.