NPP Lauds President Akuffo -Addo For Good Governance

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for good governance that would attract foreign investors for reconstruction.



They also called on him to shun his critics and detractors, and carry on with the good work that would reflect on and transform socio-economic livelihood of many Ghanaians.



Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, the Wenchi Constituency Youth Organiser of the NPP who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on a range of political issues in the Region.



He said the firm decision taken by the government to implement free Senior High School education programme, one-village-one-dam and the one-district-one factory project was highly commendable.



He said the party and Ghanaians in general were in support, recognised and appreciated the efforts of the government and commended President Akufo-Addo for transforming the economy.



Mr Adu said from all indications, the NPP was poised and it would be able to fulfill greater parts of the 2016 campaign promises.



He reminded that the overwhelming defeat of the National Democratic Congress in Election 2016 showed that the eligible voters were fed up with the previous government, and he was optimistic that Ghanaians would support the government to facilitate accelerated growth and development.



Mr Adu who is also the Assemblyman for Ntoase Electoral Area in the Municipality regretted that the previous government mismanaged state funds, emptied national coffers and left the country with huge debts and Nana Akufo-Addo was on course to resuscitate the economy speedily.



“It is very early for the NDC to criticize the government because they knew how they had mismanaged state funds and emptied national coffers”, Mr Adu said.



That notwithstanding, he indicated that planting for food and jobs programme, and several poverty reduction interventions put in place by the government would reduce youth unemployment and better the living standards of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“These policies introduced by the government had made the nation highly recognised and as such Ghana had scored high marks, and wooing foreign investors into the country for development”, he added.



He said the political will that had been exhibited by President Akufo-Addo’s led NPP government in fighting corruption was unprecedented in the history of the country, and that it required support from the general public to fight the canker.



Mr Adu said government could easily propel the economy into middle income bracket if Ghanaians supported her in the fight against corrupt practices.



Touching on party unity, Mr Adu pointed out that the NPP remained a strong party under “a great elephant”, and there was the need for the party supporters to avoid unnecessary struggles for political appointments.



He said the party recognised and appreciated the contributions of each card bearing member, hence the need for supporters to be patient as the government worked out modalities to create more jobs and reduce poverty.



Mr Adu said the party knew that the Wenchi constituency contributed significantly in Election 2016, but appealed to the supporters to avoid tendencies that could distract the concentration of the government and retard development.