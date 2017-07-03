Kennedy Agyapong Must Be Sanctioned - NPP National Chairman Aspirant

Related Stories NPP National Chairman aspirant, Mr. Fred Amakwah-Sarfo has called on the party leadership as matter of urgency to sanction NPP firebrand Hon. Kennedy Agyapong Member of Parliament for Assin-Central for his gross indiscipline he has been exhibiting on radio especially Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday.



Last week, Mr. Agyapong in his fierce speech on radio, said some members of the party were reaping where they had not sown.



He said he had not received a single contract from the government, despite his contribution to the NPP's electoral victory in 2016.



The Assin MP continued that, some members of the NPP had warned him to either keep his mouth shut or forget about getting a contract.



"...the way I am angry... the NPP will collapse soon. They have vowed to disgrace me and I will disgrace them first," he fired angrily on the radio program.



However, Mr. Amankwaa Sarfo in an interview with Angel FM's Alexis the Godson noted that, Kennedy Agyapong in his mouth spree must be called to order before he sends the party back to the opposition.



He also proposed for constitutional amendments and replace all of its national executives who have been appointed to serve in government.



Below is the full Statement from the Office of Fred Amankwaa Sarfo NPP National Chairman aspirant.



Propose NPP Constitutional Amendment proposals by Mr. Fred Amankwah-Sarfo:



1. I am of the view that the other six appointed Officers at the Constituency, Regional and National levels (Communication Officer, Election and Research Officer, Deputy Organiser, Deputy Youth Organiser, Deputy Women Organiser and Financial Secretary) should equally be made to be elected at the respective delegate conference.



2. The polling station officers to be made to take part in the election of the Regional and National Officers of the party just as they take part in the selection of Constituency Officers, and Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates.



3. It is also important to expand the polling station officers to the same size as that of the Constituency, Regional and National levels.



4. National executives should contest with their Running mates.