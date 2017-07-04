Discipline Undisciplined NPP Members - Dr Akoto Osei To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Tafo-Pankrono, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to "discipline indiscipline" members of the party.



Addressing the press after a delegates' conference at Pankrono in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, he noted the indiscipline in the party regarding demonstrations on how members receive announcements of appointments was unacceptable.



"Some groups or individuals in the party are rising against authority because persons of their choice have not been appointed. The party hierarchy needs to rise up and discipline those indiscipline guys,” he stated.



Also a Cabinet Minister and Minister of Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation; he held the notion that discipline was key in an era where some members within or aligned to the NPP begin to contest the authority of the ruling party.



High expectation root cause of indiscipline



The Constituency Chairman, Mr Moses Kwame Donkor on his part observed that having won power, most NPP members at the grassroots have high expectations and so when they felt some appointments do not meet those expectations they resorted to some kind of indiscipline.



To him, President Akufo-Addo had kept his pledge, and has been fair with appointments bearing in mind he (the President) cannot satisfy everybody.



He however, asked party members and sympathisers whose expectations had not been met to calm nerves and exercise patience, focus and rally behind the President in steering the affairs of the state.



He called on the over 600 delegates to continue to let peace and unity prevail in the party at the constituency level