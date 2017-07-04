Don’t Touch NPP Constituency Lists - John Boadu Warns

Related Stories The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) and constituency executive members not to tamper with the constituency album used for elections.



He stated that there were laid down procedures for replacing names on the list and that any MP or constituency executive caught tampering with the list to replace people with their favourites would be dealt with.



Mr Boadu, who is also the incumbent National Organiser of the NPP, gave the caution after he had donated some quantities of food items and drinks to the Kumasi Children's Home and the Boadi King Jesus Charity Home in Kumasi.



He made it clear that the party would not give any individual or a group of persons the sole prerogative of removing names from the lists and cautioned that anyone caught doing that would not be spared.



''I want to make things clear to members of our party that no matter your position, be it party executive or MP, you have no right to take out the name or names of persons who are already on the delegates list,” Mr Boadu noted.



Subin



Touching on the recent impasse in the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, the acting general secretary expressed surprise at the development and wondered “why some people in the constituency feel they have the right to determine who should be made a delegate in the party.”



''I have summoned the party executive, as well as the MP for Subin, to appear before me and explain the cause of their disagreement and conflict,'' he said and added that no one was above the party's constitution and no illegality would be entertained.



Appeal



Mr Boadu urged party members to continue to support the Akufo-Addo government as “it works hard to put the economy on track for the progress of the country.”



''This is the sixth month as government and I can assure you that the programmes and policies we are implementing would soon turn our economy around,” the acting general secretary posited.