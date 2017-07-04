Kingsley Awuah Darko Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has accused the former boss of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Mr Awuah Darko of “stealing” state money to acquire properties in South Africa.



He alleged that, Mr Awuah’s “crook” operations while in office have led to the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport recent contaminated fuel saga.



“Mr Awuah Darko must be investigated. The BNI must arrest him with immediate effect. He has caused BOST about $300m in debt,” he said.



The BOST scandal has generated intense public interest - this comes on the heels of accusations against Managing Director Alfred Obeng Boateng that he superintended the sale of five million litres of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina, who in turn sold it to Zup Oil despite the fact that the product did not meet industry standards.



But in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Chairman Wontumi believes that some individuals are sabotaging Alfred Obeng’s works.



“One Fred Ayakwa and Obeng Yeboah are still general managers at BOST. They are NDC members who are there to sabotage. Although NPP is ruling, these individuals are still at post with the aim to undermine the government. We are aware of Obeng Yeboah’s fraudulent activities which led to his dismissal from the company by the current BOST boss.



“Fred Ayakwa is another corrupt person who secretly sells petrol to other clients. These people are sabotaging the hard work of this government. The BNI must arrest them all including Awuah Darko their former boss,” he said.



According to the NPP's outspoken regional chairman - “If you go to South Africa now Awuah Darko has estates there and he is currently enjoying life there after the elections. They have to call him back to the country. He must be arrested.”