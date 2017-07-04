Mahama's 2016 Defeat Could Be A Blessing In Disguise - Chief Imam

Related Stories The defeat of former president John Dramani Mahama in the 2016 presidential election, has been described as a blessing in disguise by the National Chief Imam.



Mr. Mahama lost the polls to the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who pulled 53.85 percent of valid votes cast.



President Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 44.40 of valid votes cast.



President Mahama’s defeat made him the first incumbent to lose an election since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.



The former president was lambasted by his own party members including some appointees who blamed him for causing his own defeat.



A committee led by Prof. Botchway was set up to review the cause of the party’s defeat and in presenting their 455-page report, subtitled "listening to the voice of the grassroots".



Prof. Botchway pressed the NDC leadership to consider the peace-making and healing tour as "extremely important".



Commenting on the massive defeat of the former president on behalf of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, his spokesperson, Sheik Aremeyaw Anas said, the defeat was a blessing in disguise.



He made the comments when Mr. Mahama paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam.



He said,the attributes of Allah is all about blessing and anything that proceeds from him is nothing but blessing and sometimes he denies his children something in order to bless them.



‘’That denial is a blessing in disguise,’’ he conclude.