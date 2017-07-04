Supreme Court Throws Out Woyome

Related Stories The Supreme Court has dismissed businessman Alfred Woyome's motion seeking to halt his oral examination by the Attorney-General.



The court on June 8 granted a request by the A-G's department to question the businessman to understand whether he owns properties, has the means of offsetting a 51.2 million cedis debt owed the state as well as how he spent the money wrongfully paid him by the state.



Lead counsel for the Businessman Ken Anku argued last week the examination be put on hold as they had filed for a review of the sole Judge's decision granting.



This was opposed by Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame who described the move as part of ploys used by the businessman to delay execution of the court's order.



Delivering his ruling Justice Benin described the application as unmeritorious and without basis. After the ruling, the lawyers haggled over the date for the oral examination. Woyome's lawyer said the self-styled NDC financier was unwell.



Godfred Dame was visibly unhappy, maintaining the claim was simply a delay tactic.



Eventually, the oral examination was set for July 24, 2017. Godfred Dame said, "the day of reckoning will certainly come."





