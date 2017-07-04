Prosecute Dzifa Attivor - Tawiah Boateng

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Mr. Bismark Tawiah Boateng has asked that the former transport minister Hon. Dzifa Attivor be prosecuted by the NPP government.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia's programme he explained that the former minister needs to be invited by the Nana Addo government to explain issues about the bus branding exercise which led to the minister's resignation.



"You see some of these things contributed to the party's defeat but nobody paid attention to it, he explained.



"But the Nana Addo government should not tell us that because of witch hunting they will let her go scot free, no she should be invited by the NPP government and explained to Ghanaians issues about the bus branding".



Former Transport minister Dzifa Attivor resigned in 2015 after reports that her ministry overspent GHC3.6 million ($947,000) to paint more than 100 buses in national colours and with portraits of past Presidents.



The branding, by a private firm, involved respraying the imported passenger coaches and adding pictures of the country's last four leaders, including then President John Mahama.



Opposition groups and anti-corruption bodies raised concern over the money spent, which they said was far too much, forcing the presidency to set up an investigation.