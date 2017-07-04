Flagstaff House Now Corruption Headquaters - Kofi Adams

Related Stories National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has christened the Flagstaff House which is the seat of government as ‘corruption headquarters’.



This conclusion, Kofi Adams said was reached after the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong said presidential staffers have started receiving kickbacks from people seeking contracts in government.



The outspoken NPP MP alleged that some people closer to the President are cashing-in at the expense of those who suffered for the NPP to win power.



He cited how after spending his hard-earned money on the electioneering campaign, he is yet to get a contract yet some people at the presidency are busy amassing wealth.



Ken Agyapong has vowed to report all those involved to President Akufo-Addo if the situation persist.



Commenting on the issue, Kofi Adams on Okay FM said the exposé by the Assin Central MP only confirms their suspicion.



He could not fathom why a government being led by a supposed incorruptible leader could have such criminality being perpetrated under his watch.



“Unless the president is sleeping, if we have a president who has seen corruption at the Flagstaff House, why would he sleep on that? Flagstaff House is now the ‘Head of corruption…” he stressed.



The NDC National Organizer advised the NPP to as a matter of urgency silence Ken Agyapong by offering him a contract if they want to retain power.