NPP Bigwigs Bribing Me To Defend BOST MD - Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah claimed he has been receiving calls from leading members of both political parties to defend the embattled Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng.



The PNC Chairman revealed this on Asempa FM Tuesday while discussing the controversial sale of five million litres of off-spec fuel by the BOST MD.



This exposé comes after the Minority in Parliament have called for the dismissal of Mr. Obeng Boateng. They are convinced he has caused financial loss to the state, therefore, does not deserve to remain in office.



Following the call by the Minority in Parliament for a thorough investigations into the saga, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security after it probe cleared the BOST MD of any wrong doing.



But the Minority has described the BNI report as “fictitious” and an attempt to cover-up the rot at BOST.



Speaking on Asempa FM Tuesday, Bernard Mornah said he is surprised at the political football being played with the BOST saga.



He revealed, following the BOST exposé, even some executives of the opposition NDC called him to defend Mr. Obeng Boateng.



Though he fell short of mentioning the names of the NPP and NDC members trying to woo him, the PNC Chairman said he rejected both offers outright in the interest of the state.



He stated that, the rot of BOST is a national issue thus will not associate with any group or individuals trying hard to score cheap political point.



Bernard Mornah said it is evident both the NDC and NPP when in power are all the same.