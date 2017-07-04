Kennedy Agyapong Becoming Powerful Than Akufo-Addo...

Related Stories The National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) is calling on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tame the party’s loudmouth Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Bernard Mornah is convinced the ruling party will be heading to the opposition if the maverick MP and self-acclaimed party financier are not called to order.



The PNC Chairman was reacting to Mr. Agyapong’s recent outburst after the Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng was implicated in the controversial sale of five million litres of off-spec fuel.



The Minority in Parliament and some civil society groups affiliated to the NPP were calling on the government to sack the BOST MD after selling a million litres of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina, a company said to have been incorporated barely a month after it negotiated the deal with BOST and without NPA license.



The Assin Central MP pained by how party financier, Alfred Obeng was being treated by some NPP members who wanted the BOST job vowed to spill the beans about how the party won the elections.



Based on this backdrop, Bernard Mornah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday was worried Ken Agyapong “was becoming more powerful than the President”.



He stated emphatically that the self-acclaimed financier of the Nana Addo campaign was becoming disrespectful and uncontrollable, and needed to be disciplined.



Citing his threat to the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah on the Delta Force issue to buttress his point, the PNC Chairman feared his [Ken] conduct might escalate if President Akufo-Addo fails to crack the whip.



Bernard Mornah maintained that utterances of Ken Agyapong are a threat to peace and national unity.