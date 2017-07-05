Ken Agyapong’s Outbursts: Statements Taken Out Of Context – Freddy Blay

Related Stories The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddy Blay, says recent uncomplimentary statements attributed to Assin North’s Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, have been taken out of contest.



Assin North Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, at a Delegates Conference in his constituency, lambasted his own government for neglecting the grassroots who fought fiercely to bring the party into power.



In an interview on Atinka FM, he explained that although he was not at the venue, he believes that the statement was made in a certain context and people should consider it as such.



According to Freddy Blay, the NPP is doing far better in government just in 6 months than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He noted that Kennedy Agyapong has always been a critic of anything which he feels is going wrong in the party and asked the public to consider it as part of the good image that the party seeks.



“NPP is only 6 months in power and things will not be as expected. However, it is obvious that the NPP has done better in these few months than the NDC”, he concluded.