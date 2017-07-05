BOST Saga Will Send NPP To Opposition – MP

Related Stories The Deputy Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of parliament, Adam Mutawakilu, has said issues surrounding the sale of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina and Zup Oil by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) will cost the governing party a second term.



According to him, the government's approach to the matter clearly shows an agenda to cover up wrongdoing by the Managing Director of BOST and other officials, a situation that will create disaffection for the government.



Reacting to Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko’s dismissal of allegations made by the Minority in parliament to the effect that the National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) are covering up for officials at BOST following a report by the state security agencies exonerating the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng, in the recent contaminated fuel saga.



The BNI after investigations cleared Mr Boateng of any wrongdoing in the sale of five million litres of contaminated fuel. BOST has sold the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Company Limited.



At a press conference on Tuesday June 4, Mr Agyarko dispelled suggestions of collusion.



He explained that the contaminated fuel had been fully accounted for and had not been sold to oil marketing companies.



He revealed that the contaminated fuel was currently “being quarantined” at the various depots and does not pose any danger to public safety, adding that his ministry will review and introduce new regulations on the sale and discharge of contaminated fuels. Further, it will publish a competitive tender process based on transparent advertisement for the sale of products that have become contaminated.



Speaking in an interview with Class 91.3FM’s Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on 505 on Tuesday July 4, Mr Mutawakilu said: “For the first time in a democracy there has been no transparency in BNI’s investigations.



“BNI is investigating an issue that we are not aware of? And the minister also did not inform Ghanaians what the BNI was doing to unravel whether the MD is at fault or not and now the minister only comes out to present to us a report of the BNI.



“As far as we are aware there was no BNI investigation going on.



“The minister has not even informed us about any BNI investigations and only comes to unveil to us a BNI report and you want us to believe what he is telling us. This will definitely send them to opposition in the 2020 elections.”



Meanwhile the CEO of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Ghana (COPEC-GH), Duncan Amoah, believes the Energy Minister’s comments have prejudiced the work of the committee he set up to investigate the matter.



He said: “It looks like the minister has effectively suspended his own committee but on one hand goes ahead to say that the committee will do its work.”