Legitimate’ Businesses of Ken Agyepong Will Thrive Under NDC - Asiedu Nketia

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has assured New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyepong that he has no cause to worry about the collapse of his businesses under the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



“Provided his businesses are legitimate, not against the laws of and he have the necessary documents, we will not collapse the business. I will rather expect his business to thrive and will join him to fight anyone seeking his downfall in that respect”, he revealed on Okay Fm.



“I am manufacturing blocks in opposition. No one can stop me from manufacturing and selling blocks provided it is genuine business and I have the requisite documents to operate. So he should not be worried about it at all once he believes it is genuine”, he added.



The assurance of Mr Asiedu Nketia follows fears by the Assin Central Constiteuncy lawmaker ,that jailing him is among three options the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is weighing in the event it wins back power 2020.



“My life is on the line. Why is that when Ibrahim Mahama commits a crime I should speak about it but when my own party member commits same I should be quiet”, he asked.



Commenting on recent developments in the NPP with some bigwigs scheming to bring him down with planned meetings at Alisa Hotel in Accra, he said he will not sit down while persons who did little to improve the fortunes of the party bring the current administration under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo down.



“God has blessed me and they will all be disgraced. Whatever they are doing will fall flat because I am fighting a just course. Na true I go talk”, he explained.



“I will correct all wrongs in NPP because should NDC come into power now, they will either kill me, collapse my business or find a flimsy charge against me to be jailed”, he alleged.





