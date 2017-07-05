NDC Never Sold Contaminated Fuel – Kofi Adams Insists

Related Stories National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kofi Adams has rubbished claims that his party sold contaminated fuel to some companies during the Mahama-led governance.



He insisted that the claims are “total false” and meant to tarnish their reputation in the on-going Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) saga.



“The NPP just want to cover up their mess so they want to rope in others to paint them black. What they are saying is a lie. Nothing of that sort happened in the NDC era. We never sold any contaminated fuel in the past,” Kofi Adams who is a former Board Member of BOST said in an interview with Kwesi Aboagye.



This follows investigations conducted by the two state security agencies into the controversial sale of the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Company Limited and onward to Zup Oil.



Some aspects of the intercepted report have it that – between 2015 and 2016 under NDC, BOST sold contaminated products to 38 companies at the full glare of NPA officials but no red flag was ever raised. It said the new management followed the same convention and practice and has therefore not erred.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Mr. Adams however challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to launch a “proper” investigation into BOST activities.



To him the report is just a cover-up process to divert attention to the NDC.



“I dare President Nana Addo to investigate this issue and if some truth is found, then appropriate sanctions must be taken. It is never true that the NDC sold contaminated fuel. It’s just a cover up tactics by the NPP,” he noted.



Background



According to Citi News, a document naming at least Thirty Eight (38) companies without a National Petroleum Authority (NPA), license, yet the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), sold Twenty Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Thousand (20, 590,000) litres of contaminated fuel to them in 2015 and 2016 respectively.



This means the illegality happened under the leadership of the former BOST Managing Director, Kwame Awuah-Darko, who according to some staff of BOST, is seeking to have his rot covered up by the raging brouhaha over contaminated fuel sale under the new MD.



The document shows that in 2015 alone, between March, April, May, July and August, thirteen firms received different quantities of contaminated fuel from BOST.



In all, 8, 190, 000 litres was sold out, although the profit made is not known.



In 2016 however, the companies that received the fuel were 25 in number, with the quantity of fuel sold standing at 12, 400,000 litres.



BNI Clears BOST MD



The Bueau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security on Tuesday cleared the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, Alfred Obeng Boateng, of any wrongdoing in the sale of 5 million litres of contaminated fuel.



This follows investigations conducted by the two state security agencies into the controversial sale of the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Company Limited.