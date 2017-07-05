Related Stories Former President J. A. Kufuor has expressed his admiration in the confidence of Mr. Fred Amankwah–Sarfo, the New Patriotic Party National Chairman Aspirant.



He made this observation when the NPP National Chairman Aspirant paid a courtesy call on the former President at his Airport residence on Tuesday 4th July 2017.



As part of his intention to contest and win the National Chairman position of the NPP, Mr. Fred Amankwah–Sarfo has been having meetings with stakeholders and party hierarchy of the New Patriotic Party.



The NPP goes to Congress in 2018 to elect leaders for the various National Executive positions to run the affairs of the party from 2018 to 2022.



The call was to seek the good counsel and the rich political and leadership qualities of one of the most successful personalities in the Danquah-Busia-Dombo Tradition (DBDT).



The National Chairman Aspirant bring on board humility, teamwork, recognition, reward, harmony, implementation of innovative policies and programs, active participation of party members and executives at all levels for a massive electoral victory of NPP in the 2020 general elections.



He told the former President that he recognizes the task ahead and call on God for His grace.



The NPP National Chairman Aspirant informed the former President that his major objective is to win the 2020 and also return the NPP to power in 2024, whiles party cohesion and harmony at all levels of the party structures are high on his agenda.



He was at the feet of the former President to seek for advice, prayers and encouragement to accomplish these noble objectives.



Mr. Amankwah–Sarfo expressed great appreciation to the former President for his excellent statesmanship, leadership qualities in the advancement of the party and the country during his presidency between 2001 and 2009.



He was optimistic that the New Patriotic Party will continue to count on the former President’s utmost experience to support the party as we work together to achieve the vision of our party to develop Ghana into a prosperous nation for all Ghanaians.



The former President advised the NPP National Chairman Aspirant to focus on a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks and ensure the image of the New Patriotic Party is protected at all times.



He urged Mr. Amankwah–Sarfo to appreciate the enormous task ahead of him as he strives to lead the party as the National Chairman in 2018.



In his remarks, Ex-President Kufuor intimated "I admire your confidence and the bold decision you have taken to occupy the high office of the National Chairmanship position of NPP" he further assured the aspiring Chairman of his unrestricted access to him, counsel and blessings.



Mr. Fred Amankwah-Sarfo assured Ex-President Kufuor of his readiness to heed to his wise counsel and will call him from time to time.



Mr. Amankwah-Sarfo wished the former President long life and excellent health and expressed the hope that he will call on the former President occasionally for his advice and prayers.



