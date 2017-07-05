We Endorse Nana B As National Youth Organiser- NPP E/R Communication Team

Related Stories Eastern Regional Communication Directorate of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thrown its weight behind the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Henry Nana Boakye popularly called ‘Nana B’ for the National Youth Organiser position of the party.



FROM THE EASTERN REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS TEAM OF THE GOVERNING NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY -KOFORIDUA



The Eastern Regional Communications Team wishes to extend its profound appreciation to Henry Nana Boakye (NANA B). The Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Service Scheme, a member of the Government Communications Team and the Incoming National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the recognition he accorded us when he came to Koforidua.



Nana B found it appropriate to meet with us to discuss wide range of issues including communications and other policies being rolled out by the Akufo Addo’s ruling New Patriotic Party government and we believe this is in the right direction.



As an astute Communicator himself and a Youth Activist, we dare to say that Nana B is the right person to replace our indefatigable National Youth Organiser Sammi Awuku for the position of the National Youth Organiser our great Elephant party. He is hardworking, respectful, affable, charismatic and youth oriented.



We have no doubt that he will work assiduously to move the youth of Ghana towards victory 2020 for the New Patriotic Party.



Indeed Nana B is a Perfect Replacement!!!!



David Prah

E/R COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, NPP



