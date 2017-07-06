NPP Gov’t Rescues PWDs …Gives Jobs After Mahama, NDC Abandoned Them For Years

Related Stories The Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD) has expressed appreciation to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government for creating opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to be absorbed into the job market.



According to the Chairman of GFD, Mr. Ofori Debrah, the tollbooth management initiative that has been given to PWDs in the country, is a step in the right direction since it opens way for them to be absorbed into the job market, raising their economic status and enhance their social image in society.



Mr. Ofori Debrah expressed the appreciation of the group at the launch of the initiative, where he observed that the social acceptance of Persons With Disabilities is guaranteed and that by giving them opportunities to work and contribute to the development of the country, there is every reason for government to be sure that its determination to do away with PWDs on the streets begging, will materialize.



“This is a step to make them work hard to acquire skills to be absorbed in the job market, and we appreciate government for that,” he said.



Mr. Ofori Debrah also indicated that government has taken steps to ensure that PWDs are giving pride of place in the Ghanaian society and that, over the years, PWDs have appealed to governments to be given a collective jobs opportunities but no positive response had been received until the NPP government under the able-leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo came to power and decided to change their lives for the better.



“The GFD is impressed about the steps taken by the ministry to ensure that the federation is involved in the recruitment of the people.



The federation facilitated recruitment, ensuring that everyone has the information, those who expressed interest applied and 250 applications were received. 172 made themselves available for interviewed and 74 have initially been taken on board.” He revealed.



He however appealed to government, not to make the tool booth management initiative the only opportunity for PWDs but open more avenues for them to be employed.



“Government should initiate an employment policy which will open more doors to include PWDs into the job market,” he appealed.



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwesi Amoako Attah also expressed happiness for living up to the commitment of reserving vacancies to PWDs.



According to the Minister, the launch of the start of the realization of the desire he expressed before the Appointment Committee of Parliament, that if he was given the nod, he will ensure that at least 50% quota of employment in the Roads sector to be reserved for PWDs.



He said, some people see PWDs as nuisance but government, under President Akufo-Addo sees them as people with full potentials who needed to be given opportunity to contribute to GDP of the nation.



He also indicated that during his time as DCE, 2% of the District Assembly Common Fund was utilized to the benefit of PWDs who are now benefiting from the projects being undertaken.



He gave the assurance that, by the end of this year, 200 PWDs will be recruited for the job, indicating that, those employed or selected have carefully been trained for the job and hope they will deliver excellently for the growth of the sector.



The ministry, according to the Minister has given those selected for the job, training and that additional numbers will be added to the already recruited 74 making it 80, whist ongoing training and recruitment process will be done to ensure that the estimated 200 PWDs which formed 50% of the quota to be reserved for them, are employed.



Hon. Akwasi Amoako Atta also revealed that government will automate the booths to prevent managers from diverting monies into their private pockets adding anyone found capable of cheating the system will not be spared by the law.



He however added that the construction works on major roads and other projects under the Ministry will resume immediately to facilitate accessible transportation across the length and breadth of the country.