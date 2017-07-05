I am Coming Back For My Position - Yaw Boateng Gyan

Related Stories The former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has stated categorically that he will stand for the position of National Organizer when the party opens nomination for Congress.



“I am coming back strongly for the position of National Organizer and I do not care who will stand.” “I believe the grassroots need a formidable team that will drive the NDC to power in the 2020 elections”, Yaw Boateng stated.



He made this statement on Ahotor FM on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017.



In a telephone conversation, Yaw Boateng Gyan stated that there were more cracks in the NDC than in the NPP when it was in power. He also stated that people who dared to talk publicly about the NDC party were vilified and sidelined.



He believes that leadership should not select specific officials as people they will love to work with but work hard with all available and hard working members. According to him, if leadership had paid attention to the grassroots, the NDC wouldn’t be in opposition.



“I couldn’t believe we lost our parliamentary seats at some strongholds of our party”, He stated.



Yaw Boateng emphasized that if the grassroots of the party are resourced, victory will be for the party in 2020.