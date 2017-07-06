Avoid Disunity – NPP Supporters Urged

Related Stories Mr Joe Donkoh, the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has exhorted the supporters of the Party to ensure unity and understanding in the country.



This, he said would facilitate government’s efforts to implement its numerous policies and programmes outlined to enhance development.



Mr Donkoh made this known when he addressed NPP delegates’ conference at Mankrong –Junction at Agona East Constituency.



He said government was rolling out new programmes to create new jobs.



Mr Takyi- Mason, Acting Regional Secretary of the NPP asked the supporters to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo, the space to create job opportunities to improve their living conditions.



He used the occasion to introduce Mr Sam Essandoh, as the Acting Constituency Chairman to replace Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, who had been appointed as District Chief Executive (DCE).



The DCE called for unity and understanding, which was the panacea for the NPP to win the next general election.