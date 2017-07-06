President Akufo-Addo Appoints Kusi Boafo As CEO Of Public Sector Reform Secretariat

Mr. Kusi Boafo Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Mr. Kusi Boafo as Chief Executive of the Public Sector Reform Secretariat.



His appointment has been lauded by the Ashanti Regional of the New Patroitic Party, Mr. Benard Antwi-Boasiako, who believes Mr. Boafo, a senior Economics lecturer at the Kumasi Polytechnic can executive the task ahead with ease.



As CEO of PSRS, Mr. Kusi Boafo will focus on coordination, financial management, procurement, monitoring and evaluation, and reporting. Concisely, the PSRS has oversight, coordination and reporting functions.









Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.