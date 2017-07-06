NPP MPs Were Sleeping In Opposition - Muntaka Mubarak

Muntaka Mubarak Related Stories Attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to equalize the alleged rot at Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company Limited, indicate their Members of Parliament (MPs) slept on their jobs while in opposition to keep National Democratic Congress (NDC) government at the time on it toes.



“Claiming the worse thing happening today at BOST happened in the previous administration is a justification to the saying the NPP MPs were sleeping “, the NDC MP for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak claims.



The majority at a press conference addressed by acting chairman of Mines and Energy, Kwasi Gyamfi jumped into the defense of the embattled Chief Executive Officer of Boss, Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng accused of deliberately selling contaminated fuel worth GH¢7 million causing financial loss to the state



The Majority MPs also called a bluff of the minority calls for the embattled CEO to step aside for investigation be carried into his activities claiming similar incidents took place during the erstwhile NDC regime with Kingsley Kwame Awuah Darko as then Chief Executive of BOST.



Speaking to the issue on Kumasi-based Otec FM, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak took a swipe at majority MPs equalization to implicate Kwame Awuah Darko in such scandal.



“Nobody heard Kwame Awuah Darko did anything illegal with respect to selling of contaminated fuel as NPP majority are alleging. Why did they fail to report if it is true “, he asked.



“The majority are just doing politics with this whole issue which will not be helpful on bringing out the whole truth”, the MP bemoaned on telephone interview with the station.