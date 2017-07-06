YEA Allowance Pegged At GHc400

Related Stories The government has disclosed plans to increase the monthly allowances of beneficiaries of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) under the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry.



Responding to questions on the YEA scheme in Parliament on Wednesday June 5, Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah, said plans are at the final stages to increase the monthly allowance of beneficiaries from GHc300 to a minimum GHc400.



“For the programme beneficiaries, a total of 62,825 persons have been deployed throughout the country under various modules . . . As of December 2016, programme beneficiaries were paid a minimum basic allowance of GHc300 with compulsory monthly savings of GHS50 which is paid back to every contributor upon their exit," he stated.



He also refuted claims that the agency was transferring recruits contracted under the previous NDC government, saying those put on transfer are the core staff and not the beneficiaries as asserted by the Minority in Parliament.