Asawase NPP Kicks Against Chairman’s Return

Tension is mounting in the Asawase Constituency as a result of plans by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to secretly reinstate Isaac Brenya, the suspended chairman of the party in the constituency.



A youth group calling itself ‘Concerned Youth of Asawase’ Constituency has vowed to strongly kick against any attempts to reinstate the beleaguered chairman.



Yussif Iddris, Convener of the group, who is also the Deputy Nasara Coordinator for Asawase Constituency, stated that his group would not accept Mr. Brenya.



He stated that his group had already petitioned the NPP at the national and regional levels over moves by some key party members to reinstate Mr Brenya as chairman, vowing to thwart the illegal agenda.



Chairman’s Suspension



Isaac Brenya was suspended some months ahead of the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections which the NPP eventually won convincingly.



The party in the constituency at the time was bedeviled with internal strife which led to fisticuffs.



A dyed-in-the-wool NPP youth died as a result of the confusion.



The constant in-fighting in the NPP compelled the then flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to visit the constituency at a point to restore peace in the party.



Yussif Iddris stated that on Otec FM the wise decision of the party leadership to suspend Isaac Brenya at that time helped to bring peace in the party which contributed to the NPP’s historic victory during the 2016 polls.



In this regard, Iddris Yussif noted that he and his group would frustrate Isaac Brenya, who is secretly working to occupy the post again.



According to him, “If our warning is ignored by the national and regional NPP, we shall embark on a series of demonstrations soon.”