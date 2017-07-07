‘My Sources Say There’s Total Confusion At BNI’ – Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories The Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, says there is total confusion at the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) following its report on BOST.



The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security exonerated the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, Alfred Obeng Boateng in the sale of 5 million liters of contaminated fuel.



However, Koku Anyidoho in an interview on Atinka FM, indicated that most workers at the BNI are angry at the report released by the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



According to Koku, because the BNI as well as other security agencies do not embark on demonstrations nor organize press conferences, people lie to the masses and attribute it to the them (BNI).