Mahama SHS Brouhaha: Adwoa Safo Lied – Ablakwa

Related Stories A Deputy Minister of Education under the former NDC administration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has responded to Dome-Kwabenya MP’s claim that cited the esrtwhile Mahama administration allegedly taking undue credit for the Kwabenya Community Senior High School(SHS) established in her constituency.



The Member of parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has said it is absurd for the erstwhile NDC administration to claim ownership of the Kwabenya SHS project, when they are aware that all the Community Day SHSs built by the former President John Mahama were secured in their strongholds.



According to her, the project was realized through her intervention with the World Bank.



But in a reaction to the said video circulating on online platforms which captures, the Deputy Majority Leader, bashing the NDC over the project, Mr Okudzeto gave a vivid account of how the project part of the 123 Community Day SHSs was accomplished under the stewardship of President Mahama.



In a statement released Thursday, Mr. Okudzeto said “President John Dramani Mahama approached the World Bank to support his vision for Secondary Education in Ghana. This proposal received favourable response with Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang leading a delegation that comprised Hon. Alex Kyeremeh (Deputy Minister, Pre-Tertiary), Enoch Cobbinah (Chief Director) and other technical staff of the Ministry to the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States of America to negotiate a $156 million facility for what became known as the Ghana Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP).



Referencing a popular quote from Loretta Young, Mr. Ablakwa said Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo must learn to give credit where credit is due.



“May I conclude by quoting Loretta Young who famously said: “Giving credit where credit is due is a very rewarding habit to form. Its rewards are inestimable.”



