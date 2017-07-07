Adjoa Safo Is A “Shameless Liar” – Koku Anyidoho Fumes

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has launched a scathing attack on the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adjoa Sarfo calling her a “shameless liar”.

He accused the legislator who is the deputy majority leader of claiming credit for the construction of the Dome Kwabenya Community Day Senior High School (SHS). “Adjoa Sarfo is a bloody liar. It’s amazing that she can open her mouth to lie like that”, the hard-talking Koku Anyidoho said on Onua FM Thursday morning.

On 12th November, 2016, President Mahama inaugurated the Dome Kwabenya Community Day Senior High School in her constituency. In a video circulating on social media, the MP was heard telling her constituents that her hardwork in Parliament impressed the world Bank to contact her to ask if she could get them a litigation free land in her constituency for the construction of one of the World Bank-funded Community Day SHS, and that the school was solely established as a result of her efforts.

She also alleged in the video that the NDC government only built the schools in their strongholds, and her constituency was the only NPP stronghold to get a Community Day SHS, arguing that the construction of the school could not have been as a result of the efforts of the NDC government.

Reacting to the claims made by the Dome-Kwabenya legislator, Koku Anyidoho averred that the MP’s claims that the Community Day SHS were only built in the NDC strongholds were “pure lies and ridiculous”, noting that he is surprised “Adjoa Sarfo, the daughter of a Pastor, could go about telling blatant lies without shame”. He stated that if her supporters are not discerning enough to know the truth, majority of Ghanaians are very discerning and they know who built the Community SHS.

He also said that it is not possible for Adjoa Sarfo to ignore Nana Akufo-Addo, the then flagbearer of her party (NPP), and rather call President Mahama into her constituency to inaugurate a project she had spearheaded. “That you, Adjoa Sarfo, an NPP MP, would call President Mahama to come and commission a project you had initiated when Akufo-Addo is available?” he asked surprisingly. Koku Anyidoho further stated that the NPP is noted for engaging in acts of hypocrisy, saying “Ursula Owusu also did same.

These people go about insulting the NDC government, and then later turn around to take credit for projects initiated by the NDC in their constituencies”. Meanwhile, several calls to Deputy Majority and Minister of State in charge of Procurement Sarah Adjoa Sarfo’s two mobile phone numbers for clarification proved futile.