I Dislike NDC, Rawlings’ Politics . . . I Voted For Akufo-Addo – Kweku Baako

Related Stories “I’ll be dishonest for instance if I say I like the NDC or I endorse the NDC, I’ll be dishonest, don’t take me seriously, I don’t, for good reasons; the party I mean. But when an NDC administration is in government and it initiates policies that are positive and progressive, I support them and I’ve done that so many times, and a lot of my friends in NPP get angry with me and attack me, so I draw a distinction, policies that are good, projects that are good, regardless of the color of the regime, whether NDC or CPP or NPP, I look at that project and back it” stated the managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.



The veteran journalist made these remarks as the main speaker at the 13th Kronti ne Akwamu lecture organized by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, in Accra on the theme “Search for Accountability Government Under the fourth republic”.



According to Kweku Baako he has 'good reasons' for disliking the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and even though he appreciates its founder, former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings for his 'fantastic personality’, he will never endorse the NDC.



"When it comes to the political stance on a party like the NDC, because of their genesis, you see, they overthrew our party in the Third Republic and then when they came, they formed three or four parties . . . so I have a problem with the NDC. And then the Coup D’état that brought the PNDC into being . . . it was a matter of conviction, a matter of principle, I went to jail for that, for opposing them. I was in jail for two years, just because of the opposition to the coup so yes, I’m bias when it comes to some of those issues," he indicated



He further noted that “my own very good friend, Former President Rawlings also, I have difficulties with, He is a fantastic personality socially but his politics I detest”.



I voted for Akufo-Addo



Kweku Baako also disclosed that he voted for the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 polls because of his dislike for the NDC. Apart from that he has “difficulties” with his party’s (CPP) leadership style in terms of its policies and decisions.



“I’m a member of the CPP, but I have difficulties with party policies and decisions. The Presidential unfortunately I’ve told the CPP I can’t follow them, they don’t agree so I vote NPP because the other alternative is the NDC and I can’t so I vote NPP, that’s the truth . . . I prefer to focus on growing the party through parliament, rather than boxing the two together; presidential and parliamentary with our limited resources. In a multi-party democracy, if you have even 10 members, you have a voice, and I was saying this and I was in the tiny minority . . . I was one time dragged to the disciplinary committee, so I took a back seat,” he remarked.