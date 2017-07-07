EC Asks For More Time To Provide Evidence On ROPAL Implementation

Related Stories The Electoral Commission has asked for more time to produce actual evidence of the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law, ROPAL.



This follows an order by an Accra High Court, a month ago, directing the EC to provide details of the implementation of the law several years after it was passed.



According to Lawyers of the EC, the Commission is facing challenges in its attempt to implement the law.



Their reasons did not go well with the Judge, Justice Anthony Yeboah, who handed a two-week deadline to the Commission to provide the information.



Five Ghanaians resident abroad initiated the legal action seeking to compel the EC to implement the ROPAL.