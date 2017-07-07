Vice President Threw Dust In The Eyes Of Ghanaians

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has said, the Vice President has practically thrown dust in the eyes of Ghanaians by insisting that the country does not need external resources.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was speaking on the back of the controversial $19 million China facility spearheaded by Vice President and Chinese counterparts.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, he recalled that, Dr. Bawumia while in opposition stated that the country would not need to borrow or seek external aid to survive.



A departure from the comment to seek a Chinese facility he implied, means throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.



"For a party that stated clearly that they were not going to borrow while in opposition and insisted that they do not need external resources,it is shocking to see Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leading the charge for a Chinese facility,"he stated.



"Doing the Central University Lecture, the Vice President said, he has been the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and saw the money we had in the country which is enough carry out developmental projects,"he added.



Mr. Ablakwa said, the Minority is surprised that, the Vice President is asking Ghanaians to praise government for going to China to get the facility.



According to him, leveraging bauxite means it would be used as collateral which make it a loan arrangement-A development which comes at the time the country is talking about protecting the environment and mineral resources and what some Chinese are doing to the country's lands.



The $19 million he added, represents virtually half of Ghana's GDP and clearly the country cannot absorb the amount unless it is over a period of time.



He therefore asked government to cease all interactions and engagements with regards to the loan except after Parliament has been officially informed and a decision is reached.