BNI Acted Wrongly In BOST Investigations -Yamin

Related Stories It was out of place for the state security agency; Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to present a report exonerating the embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bulk Oil and Transport (BOST) Company Limited, Alfred Obeng to the Energy Minister Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko, an official of the NDC has said.



“Before a minister can set up a committee to look into any findings within a ministry the presidency has to sanction it,” former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports in the erstwhile administration, Hon. Joseph Yamin stated.



“Hon. Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko has no right to solely institute a commission of inquiry to look into a matter without the knowledge of the presidency”.



“If the presidency gave him the green light to go out there to announce a formation of a committee, are you saying that the President did not also know the BNI was investigating the matter?”, Hon. Joseph Yamin queried during a panel discussion on Ultimate FM’s morning show.



“Why did the BNI send their report to the Minister and asking them to dissolve theirs . . . what are they trying to coverup. I have been a minister before so I know what I am saying.”



The Managing Director of BOST has come under attack for taking a decision to sell the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Company said to have acquired license barely a month before the transaction.



BNI together with national security cleared Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng of any wrongdoing asking another committee set up by the Energy Ministry to investigate the alleged rot be dissolved.