Ivor Greenstreet Praises President

Related Stories The 2016 flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Akufo-Addo for offering jobs to persons with disabilities (PWDs)



On Tuesday, July 4, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, made good the campaign promise of the NPP to the effect that when voted into power, it would make PWDs manage the various toll booths in the country.



The minister launched the initiative in Accra and indicated that henceforth, 50% of managers of the toll booths would be persons with disabilities.



Seventy-two persons have been selected in the first phase, and 200 are to be employed soon.



The CPP flagbearer, Mr Ivor Greenstreet, who uses a wheelchair as a result of a road accident which occurred in 1997, told DAILY GUIDE that it is always important to give praise and credit and encouragement where they due and balance that with constructive criticism where necessary.



“After all, we are only in the 7th month of this government’s tenure and in this regard, Nana Addo has done well.”



The sniper cum scuba diver urged the government not to always become consumed by grandiose schemes, but concentrate on the micro effects of policies that impact on people’s day-to-day lives.



Mr Greenstreet said the government should do something about the deplorable condition of the nine rehabilitation centres nationwide.



He said the fact that there’s a discussion about the Disability bill and its conformity to the UN Convention should not derail the government from doing what is needed to be done.



According to Ivor, he is a great believer in human development through recreation, and that the government should assist as much as possible in the area of sports in general and paralympics in particular, since Ghana has a lot of very talented para-athletes.



When asked about progress made in other areas of youth employment and corruption, Mr Ivor Greenstreet said he had seen no evidence of any achievement so far, adding that the government has a long way to go.



“NPP and NDC are birds of a feather and flock together. And we have to be careful, in the words of Marcus Garvey, not to become a victim of democracy, which is disguised hypocrisy,” he stated.