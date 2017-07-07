Ato Forson Must Hide His Pride And Learn - Dr. Gideon Boako

Related Stories Technical Economic Advisor at the office of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako has counseled former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Consistency in the Central Region, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson to subdue himself and learn.



He described his claims that he has full grasps of issues of the economy as laughable and therefore urged him to take time and ask the relevant questions in areas he is ignorant in order to be well educated.



“It is hurting that a honourable Mmember of Parliament and a former Deputy of Minister of Finance will resort to personal attacks instead of speaking to issues. It is not necessary for us to resort to this style of argument when we are supposed to be speaking on facts. In terms of qualification he cannot rub shoulders with me even though he has been a deputy minister before….I have lectured at the university and have an unparallel record . I will advise him to subdue himself and learn”, he revealed.



His comments were response to criticisms by, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson that Dr. Gideon Boako does not come in when the issues of the economy are being discussed and therefore does not see the need why he should be invited to speak on the $15 billion Chinese deal.



According to Dr. Gideon Boako , it is the trademark of NDC functionaries to resort to personal attacks when they are unable to stand factual discourse.



“It is not surprising because it is that way of doing things in the NDC. When they are fed up with the factual argument, they resort to needless ranting. If you do not understand anything, you hide your pride and take proper education on the matter rather than chart the path he is doing. The fact has been a former deputy minister does not mean he is a repository of knowledge. I do not expect him to speak the way he does as a former minister of state ”, he advised



