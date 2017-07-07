Why Are Loud Antigraft Crusaders Under NDC Quiet On BOST Scandal - Muntaka Asks

Related Stories Minority Chief Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has admonished critics of the erstwhile administration to show same love for the country this time.



“It is such a worry the Imams, pastors and civil societies who constantly criticised NDC on corruption allegations while in government have not been heard speaking to the same gargantuan rot at the BOST today,” the lawmaker bemoaned.



“If one party is in government you become an opinion leader to criticize everything. But this time their mouths are shut because their party has come to power . . . we are all praying against these corruption so it does not lead to chaos,” the immediate past Majority Chief Whip prayed on Kumasi-based Otec FM stated.



“Ghanaians are witnessing and they will give their judgment in future,” he indicated when he spoke to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI)’s report exonerating the embattled Managing Director (MD) of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company Limited, Mr. Alfred Obeng of any wrongdoing.



According to him, members of the majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) only tried to seek equalization when they held a press conference to accuse the immediate past MD of BOST Kwame Awuah-Darko of also selling contaminated fuel while in office.



“Claims by the majority that same rot happened in the previous administration is just to seek political equalization,” Hon. Muntaka stated.



“Nobody heard it and it should tell you that NPP members were sleeping in opposition as said by former President John Mahama,” he alleged.