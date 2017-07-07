We’ll Use Ken Agyapong’s Accusations Against NPP In 2020 – Appiah Stadium

Related Stories Kumasi-based popular NDC serial caller, Frank Appiah popularly known as 'Appiah Stadium' says the NDC will campaign mainly on revelations made by NPP’s outspoken Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong in the 2020 elections.



To him, “Kennedy Agyapong has given us weapon to use in the 2020 elections against them and we will surely do that, we will use that against them.”



His comment comes after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, shockingly threatened to expose the party to the world of their undemocratic means through which his party won the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The fire branded NPP man noted that the elections which made Nana Akufo-Addo the President of Ghana with some 53.85 percent votes was won unfairly.



Kennedy Agyapong has since dared anybody, who wants to challenge what he holds as evidence to come forward, and he would spill the beans.



“I mean those NPP people who have vowed to collapse my businesses saying they will bring me down . . . if they joke, the things I will say in Ghana . . . the way we won the elections.



“. . We did not win the elections on fair grounds. I am warning them for the last time. If they say they will bring me down, I will be the first to bring the NPP down before I am disgraced,” the man who is sometimes called NPP’s 'untouchable' said.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, delighted 'Appiah Stadium' was of a view that “Kennedy Agyapong is making work easier for us [NDC] in 2020. So they [NPP] rigged the elections and pretended they won that fairly. We have the weapon to fight them back now.”