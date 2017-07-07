NPP Disciplinary Committee Is A 'Toothless Bulldog' - Council Member

Related Stories A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council Member in the Awutu-Senya Constituency of the Central Region, Alhaji Mohammed Musah alias Alhaji 94 has berated the disciplinary committee of the party for failing to live up to its expectation.



He wondered why the party has failed to sanction controversial lawmaker, Kennedy Agyepong over his recent comments that is inimical to the growth of the party.



“All this while, Kennedy Agyepong has been saying things in the media that is affecting the party but the Disciplinary Committee at the National Headquarters is quiet over the whole matter. I blame them because they are refusing to live up to their responsibilities”, he noted.



“Kennedy Agyepong is not the only person who fought for the party to come to power. Others contributed to the party’s victory. Some of us nearly died when he Kennedy Agyepong was arrested for treasonable comments he made but we still supported him. The disciplinary committee must call him to order because he has been giving ammunition to our opponents to fight us. I blame them for also sitting down there and doing nothing”, he added.



Mr Kennedy Agyepong last week threatened to release full details of how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the December 7, 2016 elections if he is continuously undermined by some unnamed individuals in the party.



“I am not a minister and I don’t fear being sacked. I will speak the truth till death. If anyone invites me I will not honour such an invitation from anyone in NPP because I fear no one. No one can also threaten me if they dare, I will come on radio and reveal how we won the election. If they can go and sit at Alisa Hotel and threaten to collapse my business….they should get ready for me….I am ready to face anybody in NPP”, he warned.



He revealed that the persons planning his downfall have consistently asked him to shut up before he can get contracts in the current administration warning that he will never kowtow to their whims and caprices.



Members of his party have risen to his defense accusing the media of taking the comments out of context.