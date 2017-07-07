Ken Agyapong Is The Only One Who Uses Foul Language Than Me – NDC Serial Caller

Related Stories Popular Kumasi-based NDC serial caller, 'Appiah Stadium' has warned the ruling NPP members to desist from tarnishing the image of former President John Dramani Mahama or he will face them with equally distasteful words.



His caution was directed to NPP’s Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser, Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye DC.



According to him, the NPP man is fond of using abusive words on the former President without any thougth.



The Kumasi-based popular serial caller, Frank Appiah called on the NPP leadership to call Abronye DC to order or he will regularly use same to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



“Abronye DC doesn’t use foul languages than me Appiah Stadium. In Ghana’s politics, Kennedy Agyapong is the only person who uses more foul language than me. If he doesn’t stop insulting the former President, I will also do same to the Nana Addo,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.