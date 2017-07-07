NDC Member Calls For Institutional And Policy Reforms

Related Stories Mr Chris Addy-Nayo, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Buem Constituency, has called for reforms in the Party to strengthen its Institutions and Social Democratic principles and policies.



Chris Addy-Nayo was speaking at a meeting with the NDC Nkwanta North Constituency Members and sympathisers at Kpassa in the Volta Region.



The meeting was held towards rebuilding the Party in the Volta Region and across the country to provide an effective opposition first and foremost and a strong foundation for policy reforms towards the needs of the people.



The meeting was in response to the Kwesi Botchwey report following the defeat of the party at the 2016 election.



One of the main recommendations was for the Party to restore its capacity and effectiveness at the various organs especially at the branch level, which connects directly to the people.



In an effort to rebuild a stronger Party to be able to meet the current challenges, the NDC is embarking on a soul-searching effort to rebuild itself towards winning the trust of the electorate.



Mr Addy-Nayo reiterated the importance of restructuring the Party in the Region and beyond to address the policy weaknesses and reasons which led to one of its biggest loss of votes in the Region.



He said the withdrawal of teacher trainee and nurses allowances among others affected the electoral fortunes of the Party.



“A policy which hit hard the region because of the number of trainee teachers and nurses from the region,” he stressed.