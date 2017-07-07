I Feel Sad Exposing Adwoa Safo’s Lies – Ablakwa

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says it is regrettable that he exposed the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo over her false claims that the erstwhile Mahama government did not secure the necessary funding for the construction of the Community Day Senior High School project in her constituency.



Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa also the Deputy Minister of Education under the former NDC administration, Thursday responded to Dome-Kwabenya MP’s claim that cited the esrtwhile Mahama administration allegedly taking undue credit for the Kwabenya Community Senior High School(SHS) established in her constituency.



The Dome-Kwabenya legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo in a meeting with her constituents had intimated that it was absurd for the erstwhile NDC administration to claim ownership of the Kwabenya SHS project, when they are aware that all the Community Day SHSs built by the former President John Mahama were sited in their strongholds.



According to her, the Kwabenya SHS project was realized through her intervention with the World Bank.



However, Ablakwa in a Press statement released on the matter dismissed his colleague MP’s claims, saying the project was part of Mahama’s 200 community SHS project executed nationwide.



Commenting on the fallout from the matter on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Ablakwa said he was taken aback as to why the Deputy Majority Leader, Adwoa Safo will be involved in such outright falsehood to deceive her constituents.



On his part, he was sad to engage in that disagreement with Deputy Majority Leader on her false claims who is a respectable figure in the House.



“There is no iota of truth in what she said and it pains me a lot that I had to come out and set the record straight on the claims she made. The 200 Community Day SHSs was a Flagship programme of the Mahama-led administration and it was realized out of President Mahama’s intervention with the World Bank to support his vision for Secondary Education in Ghana” he reiterated in an interview with Fiifi Banson Friday.