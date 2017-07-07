JJ Calls For A Bi-partisan Parliamentary Enquiry Into BOST Controversy

Related Stories Former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor has called on government to set up a bi-partisan Parliamentary enquiry into the controversial five million sale of off-spec fuel by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST).



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Jinapor wasn't satisfied with the report of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) which has absolved the BOST Managing Director, Alfred Obeng.



The BNI in their report exonerated the BOST MD meanwhile the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko had indicated to establish an 8-member Committee to investigate the issue.



The Ministerial Committee made up of representatives of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) among others was tasked to thoroughly investigate the BOST contaminated fuel sale to establish the truth in the matter.



But following the BNI report, John Jinapor is certain the 8-member Committee has been dissolved and become inoperative.



He however believes the report is inconsistent with the facts surrounding the sale of the petroleum product and deserves further investigations.



To him, the BNI report smacks of deceit. “I mean why? You can’t deceive us like this. You can’t take us for granted like that,” he stated.



“There’s only one thing that can satisfy the people of Ghana. Nothing but a bi-partisan Parliamentary enquiry into this matter because government has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that you cannot trust government and so I demand that there should be a full-scale bi-partisan Parliamentary enquiry,” Jinapor stressed.



