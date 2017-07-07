Elect Competent People To Parliament - Justice Crabbe

Related Stories A former Justice of the Supreme Court Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe has called on Ghanaians to put aside partisanship and elect the right individuals to represent them as legislators. Justice Crabbe believes it will take an overall competent Parliament to put together the right legislations. Such people are also more likely to resist the urge to be corrupt.



The Parliament of Ghana has come under heavy criticism following recent bribery allegations levelled against the house. The most recent is the revelation that the National Lottery Authority paid a total amount of GHC 100, 000 to the finance committee of the previous parliament to facilitate the passage of amendments to the National Lottery Act, 2006 (Act 722).



Sharing his thought on the recent developments on Joy FM, Justice Crabbe stated that even though there are few competent people in Parliament there is a need for the Ghanaian electorate to get an overall competent house to be able to flash out the bad parliamentarians.



He noted, Parliaments in the advanced Worlds sanction it members who goes against the rules of the house and same must be done in Ghana to help restore integrity to the house.



Justice Crabbe also backed calls for the constitution of the country to be constantly tested as our only way to progress.