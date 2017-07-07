We Will Address Kennedy Agyapong Issues Soon - NPP

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. John Boadu has disclosed that the party will soon address some issues raised by the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Ebia's Programme, he explained that though Kennedy Agyapong's issue may be legitimate, he may also have flouted some party rules and they will need to sit down to address all those issue he is complaining about.



"It is not that we are quiet as a party but we will act appropriately in due course and have all grievances addressed".



Background



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong last week threatened to release full details of how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the elections if he is continuously undermined by some individuals in the party.



He has vowed to bring down the party, before he is disgraced.



According to him, some persons planning his downfall have consistently asked him to shut up before he can get contracts in the Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, warning that he will never kowtow to them.



Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, the maverick politician said "If you are not careful with people who helped you or us to come to power and give them this reward…… there is this boy called Siriboe whose father is a council of state member. How much did his father pay? You are there undermining him….NPP boy.



I mean those NPP people who have vowed to collapse my business saying they will bring me down…If they joke the things I will say in Ghana……the way we won the elections. We did not win the elections on fair grounds. I am warning them for the last time. If they say they will bring me down, I will be the first to bring the NPP down before I am disgraced."





SIX MONTHS IN OFFICE



John Boadu added that with just six months in office, the NPP has already started fulfilling its promises.



He said as a listening government, the NPP will continue to make the lives of Ghanaians comfortable.



"The NPP government is a listening government and as today marks 6 months in office, we will continue to assure Ghanaians that the party will continue to deliver Ghanaians from the bad governance of the NDC and let them be in perpetual opposition. Ghanaians can attest to the fact that the new patriotic party has begun honouring its campaign promises like 1 district 1 factory, 1 million dollars for each constituency amongst others" he noted.