Ken Agyapong Is ‘Unofficial President’ Of Ghana – Mornah

The National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) has described maverick politician and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as 'unofficial president' of Ghana.



According to Bernard Mornah, even though the loud mouthed Legislator was not elected as the Leader of Ghana, Ken Agyapong’s actions and utterances turn to be what is guiding policy in this country.



The PNC Chairman expressed worry over how increasingly powerful the self acclaimed financier of the ruling NPP has become, such that everyone in the party including officials in the executive arm of government tow his line anytime he speaks.



Speaking on Morning Starr on Starr FM Friday, Mr Mornah citing Ken Agyapong’s threat to the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah following the Vigilante group [Delta Force] attack on the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator to buttress his point, said it has become increasingly clear that the NPP lacks what it takes to call the eccentric politician order.



He further cited Mr Agyapong’s recent outburst after the Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng was implicated in the controversial sale of five million litres of off-spec fuel.



The Minority in Parliament and some civil society groups affiliated to the NPP were calling on government to sack the BOST MD after selling million litres of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina, a company said to have been incorporated barely a month after it negotiated the deal with BOST and without NPA license.



But Hon. Ken Agyapong who was livid at what he said was undermining of Alfred Obeng whom he describes as a silent financier of the NPP was being treated by some NPP members who wanted the BOST job threatened tell the whole world how the party won the 2016 elections. Mr Mornah believes the Energy Minister was intimidated by Ken Agyapong’s threat hence his decision to dissolve the investigative committee he set up to probe the sale of the contaminated fuel.



The PNC Chairman said it may be the case that Ken Agyapong is holding something dear close to his chest that Ghanaians do not know.



“He’s holding something so dear to the NPP particularly President Akufo Addo so that when Ken Agyapong threatens it appears that everybody is runing under the table for cover.”