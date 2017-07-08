All 22 Trapped Illegal Miners Are NPP Members?

Related Stories All the 22 illegal miners believed to have been trapped dead in a galamsey pit at Nsuta near Prestea in the Prestea/Huni-Valley District in the Western Region are all members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged.



According to him, he had seen a document by the NPP government indicating that the party is going to fight galamsey in order to sack illegal miners believed to be NDC members so that they could be replaced with NPP members.



This, he explained, since the NPP government is executing its planned agenda to sack illegal miners alleged to be NDC members and replaced them with their own, those trapped in the galamsey pit at Nsuta could be the possible replacement of the sacked illegal miners alleged to be NDC members.



Mr Boahen said this when he appeared on Accra-based Asempa Fm’s Kukrantumi morning show today, July 8, 2017.



According to him, from what he had seen and heard, the trapped illegal miners were all NPP members, arguing that all illegal miners believed to be NDC members had been sacked from their sites by the NPP government since the war against galamsey started.



He has also called for the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, claiming that the two have failed to fight galamsey.



The collapse of the mining pit is one of the major disasters that have occurred since the Media Coalition Against Galamsey joined the fight against illegal mining this year.